South India’s tallest skyscraper comes up in Hyderabad

Spanning across 4.5 acres, the project comprises 250 units spread across five towers.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 2:46 pm IST
tallest buildings in Hyderabad
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based company, SAS Infra, has begun constructing South India’s tallest skyscraper at Kokapet.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The building, SAS Crown, is 57-storied with a height of 235 meters. Construction is underway and expected to be completed by March 2027.

Spanning across 4.5 acres, the project comprises 250 units spread across five towers.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Robbery caught on cam in Hyderabad: 3 men rob jewellery store

Upon completion, it will not only be the tallest skyscraper in Hyderabad but also in South India, surpassing the current tallest, a 50-story building in Bengaluru.

Media reports suggest that by 2030, Hyderabad is expected to become the second city in India with the highest number of skyscrapers, following Mumbai.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th February 2024 2:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button