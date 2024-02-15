South India’s tallest skyscraper comes up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based company, SAS Infra, has begun constructing South India’s tallest skyscraper at Kokapet.

The building, SAS Crown, is 57-storied with a height of 235 meters. Construction is underway and expected to be completed by March 2027.

Spanning across 4.5 acres, the project comprises 250 units spread across five towers.

Upon completion, it will not only be the tallest skyscraper in Hyderabad but also in South India, surpassing the current tallest, a 50-story building in Bengaluru.

Media reports suggest that by 2030, Hyderabad is expected to become the second city in India with the highest number of skyscrapers, following Mumbai.