Three men caught on camera robbing jewellery store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a case of robbery, three masked men attacked the son of a jewelry store owner and stole gold worth over Rs 15 lakh at Akbar Bagh in Hyderabad.

The robbers managed to escape from the shop named ‘Kiswah Jewellers’ with 150 grams of gold. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the store.

In the video, which is circulating on social media, the robbers can be seen robbing the store at knife point.

#Hyderabad: 3 masked men attack jewellery store owner's son, decamp with 150 gms gold in Akberbhag, #Chaderghat. Hunt on for accused. They attacked during prayer time around 1:30 PM when customers are usually less. @newstapTweets pic.twitter.com/jrrQNLHCgI — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) February 15, 2024

Speaking to the media about the robbery, the Hyderabad shop owner said that the incident transpired between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm, and that gold worth 15-20 lakh was stolen by the robbers.

Providing further details, the store owner mentioned that his son was injured in the attack, and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Investigation is ongoing, and cops are on the hunt for the accused.