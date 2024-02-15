Three men caught on camera robbing jewellery store in Hyderabad

In the video, the robbers were seen robbing the store at knife point.

Robbery caught on cam in Hyderabad: 3 men rob jewellery store
Three men rob jewellery store (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In a case of robbery, three masked men attacked the son of a jewelry store owner and stole gold worth over Rs 15 lakh at Akbar Bagh in Hyderabad.

The robbers managed to escape from the shop named ‘Kiswah Jewellers’ with 150 grams of gold. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the store.

In the video, which is circulating on social media, the robbers can be seen robbing the store at knife point.

Speaking to the media about the robbery, the Hyderabad shop owner said that the incident transpired between 1:15 pm and 1:20 pm, and that gold worth 15-20 lakh was stolen by the robbers.

Providing further details, the store owner mentioned that his son was injured in the attack, and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Investigation is ongoing, and cops are on the hunt for the accused.

Tags
