Water supply to be affected in these areas of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Certain areas in Hyderabad are going to experience disruption in water supply due to an electricity shutdown.

From 11 am to 3 pm on February 16, 2024, there will be no water supply in some areas, and a few areas will also experience low water pressure during the same duration.

Areas in Hyderabad that will witness water supply disruption

According to a report in TNIE, Shaikpet reservoir will experience no water supply, whereas Bhojagutta will see low pressure.

Banjara Hills and Erragadda reservoir will also experience low water pressure. Areas commanded by the Boabanda and Lingampally reservoirs will have no water supply on Friday for three hours.

Disruptions in 2024

This marks the first disruption of water supply in Hyderabad in February.

In the last month, many areas of the city experienced water supply disruption on two occasions.

The first one was for 24 hours on January 3, and the second one was for 24 hours on January 20.