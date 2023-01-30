Give priority to morals over looks: 124th Du-Ba-Du held in Maula Ali

Hyderabad: Siasat Millat Fund in collaboration with Lalaguda Old Boys Association (LOBA) and Saleha Educational and Welfare Society, Maula Ali, Malikajageri organized the 124th Du-Ba-Du Mulaqat program of parents and guardians to fix alliances between Muslim boys and girls at The Royal Function Hall, Maula Ali, in which a large number of parents and guardians participated.

Syed Tajuddin President LOBA, Muhammad Tajuddin Secretary and Convener, Sheikh Hussain, Sadiq Hussain, Akbar Hussain Owners of the Royal Function Hall, Muhammad Ayub and Maulana Mufti Saadat Hussain Secretary Saleha Educational and Welfare Society also attended the meeting.

While addressing the gathering, Maulana Mufti Saadat Hussain said that “we have initiated this programmeme with the help of Siasat and Millat Fund to felicitate the match making process and to encourage giving away unnecessary rituals.

He advised parents not to give preference to beauty, height, education and other matters while selecting girls, but give priority to the morals and character and fix marriage.

Syed Tajuddin said that the marriages of boys and girls are being delayed because the parents want to have the best match, due to which the ages are exceeding the limit.

Mohammad Jahangir welcomed the parents of boys and girls and highlighted the educational, welfare and other activities of the community organized by The LOBA Organization and the efforts being made to felicitate match making in collaboration with Siasat and Millat Fund.

Ayub Khan said that it is time to work on a united platform to solve the problems of Muslim community. Ilyas Basha said that in the selection of relationships, give importance to ethics and character, religion and move forward with confidence.

He said that Zahid Ali Khan, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Amer Ali Khan wish that the marriage should be carried out in an easy manner. Dr. Nazim Ali said that the issue of marriage in the Islamic community is becoming very difficult, if the myths and desires are removed, then marriages can be done very easily.

Mohammad Jehangir expressed his gratitude to all those who participated in the success of this programme, especially the owners of the Royal Function Hall and the members of LOBA.

Lalaguda Old Boys Association thanked Zahid Ali Khan, Editor Siasat and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Amir Ali Khan, News Editor Siasat, Police Department and all the parents and guardians who have participated in the programme.

On this occasion, Maulana Safi Muhammad Saadat Hussain prayed for the progress and prosperity of the Islamic community. Earlier, the programme started with the recitation of The Holy Quran by Maulana Mufti Saadat Hussain.