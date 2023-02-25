‘Glad my innings could conclude…’: Sonia Gandhi at Congress plenary

Hyderabad: Sonia Gandhi, the head of the Congress, hinted on Saturday that she would leave politics after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “a turning point” for the party.

On the second day of the party’s three-day conference in the capital of Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Gandhi spoke to 15,000 delegates, “What gratifies me most, is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality.”

In her speech at the plenary, she congratulated Congress-elected President Mallikarjun Kharge for helping Congress pave its political course with his grounded wisdom.

She slammed Prime Minster Modi and the RSS-BJP-led Centre for capturing and subverting every single institution. “They targeted minorities and ignored crimes and discrimination against women, Dalits, and Adivasis,” she stated slamming the BJP.