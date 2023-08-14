Glasses on door of Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi house found broken, police probe on

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 10:31 am IST
Owaisi terms survey of Madrassas in Kanpur as 'systematic targeting of Muslims'
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

BookMyMBBS

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

MS Education Academy

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 14th August 2023 10:31 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button