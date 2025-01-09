Glimpse of Ram Charan’s Game Changer ticket prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s highly anticipated film, Game Changer, is gearing up for a massive release on January 10, and the buzz surrounding the film is reaching fever pitch. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle, featuring a stellar cast including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani.

With music composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, Game Changer promises to be a treat for fans and moviegoers alike.

Telangana Govt Approves Additional Shows but Denies 1 AM Screenings

In light of the overwhelming demand, the Telangana government has granted permission for additional screenings of Game Changer. On its opening day, six shows will be allowed in the state, starting with a special 4 AM show.

However, the government has denied requests for 1 AM screenings, citing stricter safety regulations implemented after the unfortunate Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede incident.

Game Changer Ticket Price Hike: A Mixed Bag for Fans

Ticket prices have been increased across Telangana. For the first nine days, multiplex tickets will see a hike of Rs. 150, while single-screen tickets will rise by Rs. 100, including GST.

Game Changer Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, ticket prices for Game Changer vary based on the type of theatre:

Multiplexes: The highest ticket price is Rs. 500, applicable in theatres like INOX, Cinepolis, AMB Cinemas, AAA Cinemas, and PVR.

Single Screens/Basic Theatres: Prices range between Rs. 275 and Rs. 335, depending on seating categories.

Despite the steep pricing, fans are eagerly grabbing tickets, ensuring a packed house for the grand release.

More About Game Changer

Game Changer is a high-stakes political action drama, marking yet another ambitious project for Ram Charan after the massive success of RRR. With Shankar’s masterful direction and an ensemble cast delivering power-packed performances, the film is expected to make waves at the box office.

All eyes are on its day 1 box office collections now. Another Rs 1000 crore film loading? Let’s wait and see.