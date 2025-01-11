‘Global Fraud Ram Charan’ trends on X, controversy explodes

Hyderabad: Ram Charan’s Game Changer released worldwide on January 10, 2025, amid much fanfare. The political drama, directed by Shankar, opened to mixed reviews but became the center of attention for an entirely different reason—allegedly inflated box office numbers.

Trade analysts estimated the film’s first-day global earnings at Rs. 85 crore. However, the makers claimed it grossed Rs.186 crore, sharing a celebratory poster online.

King size entertainment unleashes in theatres 🔥#GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE 💥💥#BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 ❤‍🔥



Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow

🔗 https://t.co/ESks33KFP4



Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan… pic.twitter.com/NqiqvscgR8 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 11, 2025

This sparked outrage among fans and netizens, who trended #GlobalFraudRamCharan on social media. Many accused the producers of misleading the audience, calling the inflation “unprecedented” in Indian cinema.

Presenting you NEW Poster Star in TFI#GlobalFraudRamCharan pic.twitter.com/K5IkyuBuUT — Prudhvi (@Itz_prudhvi) January 11, 2025

The movie features Ram Charan in dual roles as a brave IAS officer fighting corruption. It stars Kiara Advani and Anjali in lead roles, with S.J. Suryah and Srikanth as pivotal characters. Despite the high expectations, critics pointed out flaws in the screenplay and execution.

Fans praised Ram Charan’s performance, but the controversy overshadowed the film’s content. Memes and trolls about the box office claims quickly went viral, adding to the drama surrounding the release.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer was a high-budget venture with music by Thaman and cinematography by Tirru. While the film aimed to be a Sankranthi blockbuster, the debate over its earnings has left a mark on its legacy.