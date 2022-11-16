Global Media Congress kicks off in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The launch edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) opened on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The conference-cum-exhibition Congress is organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The three-day event, taking place under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”, sees participation from more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from six continents in the globe, with more than 30 debates and workshops featuring more than 162 globally renowned speakers.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Yosef AlSaad, Director of Communication and International Relations Office said, “We are facing a lot of challenges in the media sector. This is to resolve these problems by talking together. It’s all about breaking the barrios to keep the media sector alive by getting rid of these challenges.”

The first day of Global Media Congress, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, until November 17, pic.twitter.com/WXU9bJdyJI — Global Media Congress (@GMediaCongress) November 16, 2022

AlSaad said that digital media is a new phenomenon and Congress will be a good place to discuss these new platforms.

The conference and workshops for young media persons will offer a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share ideas and exchange experiences.

In addition, the exhibition hosts more than 170 prominent media establishments and companies from 29 countries worldwide, showcasing the latest international technologies specialised in these vital sectors.

Abu Dhabi is all geared up to host a three-day global Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre-ADNEC from Tuesday.

The Global Media Congress is being held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of 170 speakers from 18 countries. The delegation of Azerbaijan is also represented at the Congress, which will continue until November 17.#GlobalMediaCongress #GMC2022 #MEDIAAGENCY pic.twitter.com/YkYRWaCge8 — media.gov.az (@MediaGovAz) November 15, 2022

Over 10,000 delegates and media-related companies are participating in the launch edition of the Global Media Congress.

The event will see participation of professionals from broadcasting, content production, technology, equipment and hardware and those from various social media platforms.

According to the organisers, the event aims to shape the future of the media industry. The event will play a key role in facilitating business connections globally and fostering brand reinvention in the new media landscape, the organisers said.

A large number of global media companies are also holding exhibitions at the event as they look to seek potential partnerships and cooperation opportunities.

Experts from the media industry will discuss several key topics, most notably digital communications, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on contemporary media and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)