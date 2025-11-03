Global streaming giant Netflix selects Hyderabad for its second office in India: Reports

Hyderabad: Global over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform Netflix has selected Hyderabad for its new hub in the country. The company currently has its physical presence with its office in Mumbai.

The company has leased a 41,000 square-foot office space in Hitech City, in the same building where Warner Bros. Discovery India has its office, Cinejosh reported

The streaming company’s Hyderabad office is likely to include teams specialising in regional content development project supervision, technical workflows, and vendor management for both production and post-production operations.

Alongside Netflix, many other global companies like McDonald’s. Eli Lilly and many others have set up (Global Capability Center’s) GCC’s in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru

The announcement of Netflix choosing Hyderabad over Bengaluru for its second office in India has stirred lively debate on social media.

Bengaluru, often referred to as India’s tech hub, hosts major global companies such as Google, Infosys, Wipro, TCS, and Microsoft. So when Netflix picked Hyderabad, many users were surprised.

“So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office,” one popular X user wrote in reaction to the news. “If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix traffic and potholes to stop this happen, but I’m not in power and those in power are sleeping.”

So many companies one after another are choosing Hyderabad over Bangalore to open their new office.



If I were ruling Bangalore, I would have sleepless nights to fix Traffic and potholes to stop this happen but I'm not in power and those in power are sleeping. https://t.co/xmlLinSgMs — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 2, 2025

Others, however, viewed the shift more positively. “Isn’t it good that companies are diversifying locations and one single place is not getting overburdened? Bangalore has already reached a threshold. Let other cities flourish,” another user countered.

X user Pooja Lapasia offered a broader take, saying: “Hyderabad has offices but Bangalore has the minds and the vibes, while Mumbai has money and Delhi has power.”

Some users argued that while Bengaluru has long been a hub of innovation, Hyderabad is quickly catching up. They pointed out that Bengaluru’s infrastructural issues — including traffic congestion and poor roads — are pushing companies to look elsewhere.

“Another problem is Bangalore only wants Kannada-speaking companies to operate there! Otherwise you will be discriminated against like a third-class citizen!” one user alleged.

“Bangalore is already overcrowded. We need to decongest,” another opined.