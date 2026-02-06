Global Sumud Flotilla to set sail for Gaza on March 29

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) on Thursday, February 5, announced another attempt to reach Gaza in its largest coordinated intervention for Palestine to set sail on March 29.

In a statement released on the social media platform X, the global coalition said that an organised group of boats and ships led by civilians will depart simultaneously with an overland humanitarian convoy.

The announcement was made in Johannesburg, South Africa, at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in a move to ground the mission in “global solidarity and civil resistance.”

It described the movement as a “coordinated, non-violent response to genocide, siege, mass starvation, and the destruction of civilian life in Gaza.”

Saif Abukeshek from the GSF Steering Committee said, “This is the enemy we are confronting. It’s not a person. It’s a way of life that determines the future of other nations.”

The mission aims to join over 1,000 doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers as well as educators, engineers, and war crimes and ecocide investigators.

“This isn’t just about sailing. It’s about the world rising together,” their statement read.