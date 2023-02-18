Global Village to donate 15% ticket proceeds to quake-hit Syria, Turkey

A huge, multi-cultural theme park, Global Village in Dubai has announced that 15 percent of entry tickets sold on Sunday, February 19, will be donated to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, local media reported.

15 per cent of its proceeds will be donated to the “Bridges of Good” campaign organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, to support those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

The donation will be applied to all tickets purchased at Global Village gates or online including Virgin Radio’s 15th Birthday Concert.

It is noteworthy that the devastating two earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6, with a magnitude of 7.7 and 7.6 has claimed more than 45,000 lives so far, and displaced millions in Syria and Turkey, and hundreds of children have also been orphaned in the country.