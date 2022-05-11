GMR Hyderabad Airport launches help desk to aid migrants

Hyderabad: The GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL), in partnership with Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) on Wednesday launched a 24*7 migrant help desk dedicated to vulnerable migrants traveling abroad.

The help desk will especially cater to Kuwait and Qatar on a trial basis.

The desk will help and guide vulnerable migrants like domestic workers, housemaids, and laborers about safe, legal migration, and the paperwork needed for emigration clearance.

Speaking about the initiative CEO-GHIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “In the last few years we have seen a gradual rise of outbound migrant workforce traveling from Hyderabad to the Middle East. Quite often, most of these migrant workers are ignorant of the procedures and documentation needed for emigration clearance and other purposes.”

He added that the presence of a dedicated migrant help desk will help guide the passengers in emigration clearance.