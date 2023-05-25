GMR launches direct flights between Hyderabad and Frankfurt

The new route will connect travellers from Telangana and the nearby catchment regions to enchanting Europe with its numerous cities, countries and region.

Hyderabad: GMR airport has introduced direct international flight connectivity from Hyderabad to Frankfurt by bringing in non-stop service by Lufthansa.

The eight-hour thirty-minute flight will operate between Frankfurt to GMR Hyderabad Airport thrice a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The return flights will depart from Hyderabad on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The new route will connect travellers from Telangana and the nearby catchment regions to enchanting Europe with its numerous cities, countries and region.

Lufthansa’s maiden direct flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad will commence on January 16, 2024, with a wide-body Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner for a seamless travel experience.

The aircraft will have 26 business class, 21 premium economy and 247 economy class seats. The inaugural flight to Hyderabad will take off from Frankfurt at 10 am and will reach Hyderabad at 11 pm.

For the return journey, the flight will depart from Hyderabad at 1 am and reach Frankfurt at 6:10 am.

With the new service, travellers can now plan their vacation and explore the picturesque terrain, treasure trove of historical sites, vibrant European cities, world-class museums, galleries and much more.

Additionally, Frankfurt as a major aviation hub of the world will connect its passengers to multiple cities in North America, including USA and Canada.

