‘Go to Morocco’: Asian woman’s racist rant targets British Tunisian man

A disturbing incident of racial abuse was witnessed during an Avanti West Coast train journey from London to Manchester when an Asian woman recorded herself harassing a passenger with racist statements.

A video which was uploaded on TikTok captured the tense conversation where the woman aggressively told the man to “go back to Morocco or Tunisia”.

During the two-minute exchange, the woman persistently spoke in a derogatory manner towards the man, even though he kept explaining that he was born in the United Kingdom (UK) and is its citizen. She defended her aggressive behaviour, saying, “Good, good, show it to the police, and I have no regrets”.

Soon after the video surfaced across social media platforms, the global Muslim community and social activists demanded immediate action against the woman, with people flagging concerns about growing prejudice primarily against Muslims solely based on their religious background.

Police response

The British Transport Police stated that they received a text report about the racial abuse incident around 11:45 am on Monday, February 3. A police team was sent to the Stoke railway station to investigate the incident. The police officials have urged the public with information to contact them, quoting reference number 248 of 3 February 2025.

Some social media handles claim that the woman is originally from India. However, British authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the woman.

“Indian Immigrant Woman Tells a British Tunisian to ‘Go Back to Your Country’. This incident was reported during a train journey and reflects the complex issues around identity and prejudice,” wrote one user.

“Sorry, but prima facie, what this woman did is wrong. Saying “Go back to Morocco or Tunisia”, is just not on. Regardless of her own country of origin. (She does look Indian-origin, but even if she had been white British, it’d have been wrong),” wrote another user.

“How the f is an Indian telling a Tunisian to go back to his country? Does she really believe she’s white or something? One look in the mirror would shatter whatever delusions of Grandeur she’s clinging to”, wrote another user sarcastically.

