Goa: Female Rapido driver helps tourist reach hotel, wins hearts online

In a heartfelt moment of female camaraderie, a Rapido driver helped a woman tourist who was stranded on the streets of Goa, after Google Maps had misled her (like it always does).

The Rapido driver identified as Sindhu Kumari Rai drew widespread appreciation from online users after her sincere actions led the lost foreigner safely to her hotel.

Rai had incidentally crossed paths with the distressed foreigner who was left alone at night in an unfamiliar place and recorded the incident.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows the foreigner hugging Rai after she finally reached her hotel on the night of January 12.

Initially, Rai posted the incident on her Instagram page with the caption, “She lost a way to go near the hotel. She was really scared and so I told her to wait and not to cry. I will drop you safely near the hotel. She trusted me and I dropped her finally near the hotel.”

The video was later shared widely on various social media platforms, as many thought it was wholesome.

In the video, Rai consoled the visibly shaken and distressed foreigner and gave her some water to calm down.

Rai then promised the other woman that she would reach her hotel and told her, “Don’t cry, don’t take tension.”

After Rai left the foreigner at the hotel, the woman tried to compensate her, but Rai refused the amount as the foreigner hugged her again.

Upon reaching the hotel, Rai narrated the ordeal to her Instagram viewers, “She lost track of time working at the beach, and ended up stranded there.”

Rai later revealed in the comments that the tourist was from Russia.

Social media users praised the Rapido driver for helping the scared foreign tourist.

One comment read, “Imagine being alone, lost, and scared in a foreign country, then someone restores your faith in humanity. Heroes walk among us.”

“I love to see humanity left in people. wholesome,” another user said.

Others even called for Rapido to compensate her for the kind act, “@rapidobikeapp should reward her.”