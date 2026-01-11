‘Wait a Minute’ meme star Brett Ambler goes viral again

Brett Ambler, best known for the “Wait A Minute…. Who are you?” meme has gone viral once, only that this time for the exact opposite reason. Seemingly as an adult, only a few people can recognise him.

The latest video featuring Ambler has garnered over 5 million views. Many social media users expressed surprise on seeing the now grown Kazoo kid. Ambler originally starred in the 1989 children’s video Special Friends: Starring You on Kazoo, where his playful energy and memorable line turned him into an internet icon decades later.

In the video, which has gone viral recently, one person looked at Ambler and said, “He looks like the Kazoo Guy” and Ambler shakes his hand, surprising the others.

The clip resurfaced years ago and became a beloved meme known for its innocence and feel-good charm.

In the latest video, Ambler explained that he was 8-years-old when he starred in the video and the meme went viral in 2016. The former child actor embraced the viral fame with humility and has spoken about the origin of the meme in some interviews.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, most social media users expressed joy at finding the actor from the viral meme.

One Instagram user said, “I always wondered what happened to that kid so I’m glad that we got to see him.”; “I knew it was the wait a minute who are you kid,” said a second. “Why did I know who he was as soon as I saw him,” a third commented. “Still the same voice and gestures,” said a fourth.