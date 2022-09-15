Goa Speaker accepts merger of Congress MLAs into BJP

Panaji: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said that the merger of eight Congress MLAs with the BJP has been accepted.

“Merger has been accepted. Yesterday I was in Delhi. Hence, after coming back to Goa on Wednesday evening, the process was completed,” Tawadkar told reporters here.

On Wednesday, two third of the Congress Legislature Party (eight MLAs) joined the BJP. Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes, are the eight legislators who switched from the grand-old party to the saffron party.

“Whereas, the Indian National Congress Party (‘INC’) in the Goa Legislative Assembly, has merged into Bhartiya Janata Party (‘BJP’) and a communication to that effect has been addressed, by members of the Goa Legislative Assembly, namely Michael V. Lobo, Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, Sankalp Amonkar, Delilah M. Lobo, Kedar J. Naik, Rajesh Faldessai and Rodolfo L. Fernandes, MLAs,” Assembly bulletin said.

“Therefore, Hon’ble Speaker has taken note of the same and accordingly, seats are allotted to the members as members of Bhartiya Janata Party in the House,” it further said.

Congress had 11 MLAs in the 40 members of Goa assembly. While BJP had 20 MLAs, which now increased to 28. The BJP also has support of two MGP MLAs and three independent MLAs. Hence the strength of the saffron party has gone up to 33 and Congress reduced to 3. While 33 seats in the assembly will be occupied by the ruling party, seven seats will be left for opposition including 3 of Congress, 2 AAP, 1 GFP and 1 RGP.