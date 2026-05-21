Goal was to make my house cleanest in Jubilee Hills: Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Ram Charan is in a full Peddi mode, but this time, it is not just about the film’s scale, action or physical transformation. In a recent interview with Gulte, the actor opened up about a phase where he almost lost his drive during the lockdown.

Recalling the time when the RRR shoot was just 20 days away from resuming, Charan said he had become lazy and demotivated. Instead of pretending everything was fine, he called SS Rajamouli and asked to meet him.

When Charan told Rajamouli that he was not feeling motivated enough, the filmmaker gave him a line that stayed with him forever. Rajamouli reportedly told him, “What more motivation do you need than RRR itself?”

#RamCharan:



I was mentally low and demotivated during Covid. One suggestion from #SSRajamouli became the source of my motivation from then till date.



He suggested starting with a small activity. I started by waking up every day (during Covid) with a target of making my room and… pic.twitter.com/0YLk92nthZ — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) May 21, 2026

But the advice did not stop there. Rajamouli asked him to start small. Have a reason to get out of bed. Run errands, make a to-do list. Find purpose in the smallest things before looking for the bigger ones.

That hit Charan differently. The actor said he went back thinking that he needed to have the cleanest room in Jubilee Hills and the most beautiful garden in Jubilee Hills. What started as a small discipline slowly became a life lesson.

Charan said that from that day till today, for the last three to four years, he has never felt demotivated in life. The advice stayed deep in his heart.

Connecting the same thought to Peddi, Ram Charan said the character also carries that kind of spirit. Peddi does not keep crying over obstacles. He keeps looking for opportunities, keeps striving for the best and refuses to settle.

For Charan, the message is simple. Life has to move on. A person needs purpose, whether it is small or big. Sometimes, that purpose can be a massive film like RRR. Sometimes, it can simply be getting out of bed and cleaning your room.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports action drama also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is slated for a June 4 release.