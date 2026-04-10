God sent me to you, says Jeevan Reddy as he meets KCR

Hyderabad: Former Congress minister and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) T Jeevan Reddy, who tendered his resignation to the primary membership of Congress last week, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday afternoon, April 10.

On Thursday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) had invited Jeevan Reddy, who has been disgruntled with the Grand Old Party for the past couple of years, to join the pink party.

As soon as Jeevan Reddy met KCR, he became emotional and said, “Brother, god has sent me to you, and asked me to work with you.”

Former Congress minister and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) T Jeevan Reddy, who tendered his resignation to the primary membership of Congress last week, met Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at the latter’s farmhouse in Erravalli on Friday… pic.twitter.com/XoZnlhfgc4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 10, 2026

KCR hugged Jeevan Reddy affectionately and felicitated him by wrapping a shawl around his shoulders, while the former Congress leader reciprocated.

Both leaders discussed the prevailing political scenario and comforted each other.

Jeevan Reddy was received at the Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet by KTR and former ministers Koppula Eashwar, Gangula Kamalakar, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, among other BRS leaders.