Godavari Phase II: Rs 5560 cr approved to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved funding of Rs. 5,560 crore for the second phase of the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project and the rejuvenation of the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs in order to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad’s residents.

To this extent, Municipal Administration Department (MA&UD) Principal Secretary Danakishore sanctioned Rs.5,560 crore for the second phase of works including the issuance of orders.

The government stated that through the scheme, Himayatsagar and Osman Sagar reservoirs will be revived along with diverting excess water to the city.

It will be implemented using the hybrid annuity mode (HAM), with 40% of the costs covered by the state government and the remaining 60% financed by the implementing agency.

At present 580 MGD to 600 MGD is being supplied to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad from all sources.

By 2030, the water requirements are expected to increase by another 170 MGD and by 2050, the government aims to supply additional water by 1014 MGD. It has been decided to take up phase 2 of the Godavari project for additional water as there is a possibility of using 30 TMCs from Godavari.

10 TMC water to Hyderabad under phase 1

Under the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-1, the water board is already moving 10 TMC from the Ellampalli project for the water needs of the people of Hyderabad. In the latest second phase, another 15 TMCs of water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir is likely to be used.

Out of that 15 TMC, 10 TMC will be used for the drinking water needs of the people of the city and the remaining 5 TMC will be used for rejuvenating the twin reservoirs as part of Musi cleaning. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project was prepared by WAPCOS.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) plans to obtain a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) to fund the state’s share of a water supply project, with repayment supported by the government budget.

Expected to be ready within 2 yrs

The project is anticipated to be completed within two years. Currently, HMWSSB’s service area extends from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), covering more than 1,650 square kilometres.

The demand for water in Hyderabad is rising due to rapid urbanization, which includes the development of satellite towns, special economic zones, and growth in the IT and industrial sectors.

The main elements of the project consist of headworks featuring a pump house, a substation, a 3,600-mm diameter pipeline running from Mallannasagar to Ghanpur, and a 780 million liters per day (MLD) water treatment plant (WTP) located at Ghanpur.

Additionally, there will be a clear water pumping main that transports water from Ghanpur to Muthangi, along with further pipelines linking Ghanpur to the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs.