Godavari Pushkaralu 2027: Telangana CM directs temple, ghat development

Revanth Reddy directs officials to plan ghat, temple works with permanent facilities for the 2027 Godavari Pushkaralu.

Published: 12th September 2025 4:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to undertake permanent arrangements and development works for the ‘Godavari Pushkaralu’ scheduled in 2027.

‘Pushkaralu’, a festival dedicated to the worship of rivers, is celebrated once every 12 years.

The Telangana chief minister, who held a meeting with officials on preparations for the ‘Godavari Pushkaralu’, instructed them to prioritise famous temples along the riverbanks and develop ghats (steps leading down to the river) permanently.

Visit temples along the Godavari: CM to officials

He asked officials to visit temples along the Godavari, including Bhadrachalam and Basara, and prepare a list of sites where expansion of ghats, roads, and other development works could be undertaken, according to an official release.

The chief minister suggested that the irrigation, tourism, and endowments departments work in coordination to ensure proper arrangements for the ‘Godavari Pushkaralu’, the release added.

