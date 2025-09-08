Will get 20 TMC Godavari water to Hyderabad, 4 TMC for Musi river: CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday, September 8, said that the Congress government will bring 20 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water from the Godavari river water to Hyderabad, of which four TMC will be used to clean up the polluted Musi river. He stated that Nalgonda district is facing problems due to Musi’s pollution.

Addressing the public during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Godavari river’s phase 2 and 3 projects, the Telangana CM said even praised the last Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Osman Ali Khan for “saving” the people of Hyderabad from the 1908 Musi river floods by building Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar as dams for preventing water from flooding the city again.

“The reason why this city has been getting drinking water for more than 20 years is because of the foresight of the Nizam government of that time,” said the CM, according to a statement from his office. He added that he will keep his promise to the people of Nalgonda district of cleaning the Musi river. “We are going to move 20 TMC of Godavari water to Hyderabad. Of this, 16 TMC will be used for drinking water in Hyderabad. We will move 4 TMC of Godavari water to Musi and clean it,” he added.

Revanth Reddy also criticised the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of cutting-off the previous Chevella project started by the late AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. “We are not the reason why Chevella, Tandur and Parigi do not get irrigation water. We will build a life-saving Chevella near Thummidihetti and provide irrigation water to the farmers of Adilabad and Rangareddy districts,” he added.

However, it may be noted that the Pranahita-Chevella irrigation project was rebranded with changed plans by the BRS and ex-CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), which then became the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project. While the previous government claims it carried it out to solve the state’s water issues, the Congress government has accused KCR and his family of corruption, even so far as to saying that it will be scrapped.

The Telangana CM also said that if the Ganga, Yamuna and Sabarmati rivers can be cleaned, then so can the Musi. “Why didn’t those who were in power for ten years take up cleaning the Musi river? We will develop Hyderabad city as a world-class city. We want everyone to come together for development. We are going to dedicate the Telangana Rising-2047 vision document to the Telangana society on December 9,” he added.