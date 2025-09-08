Hyderabad: Draft voter rolls for Jubilee Hills by election given to parties

Hyderabad: In preparation for the Jubilee Hills by election, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan held a meeting with representatives of all political parties in Telangana to review the Special Summary Revision for the constituency.

The meeting was held at the GHMC head office on Monday, September 8, where the GHMC commissioner addressed political parties representatives and said that as per the Election Commission’s schedule, the integrated draft electoral rolls were published on September 2, 2025, covering 407 polling stations across 139 locations.

Karnan also discussed the action plan for GIS-based landscape mapping in Hyderabad district with representatives of political parties in preparation for the Jubilee Hills by-election, said a press release from the GHMC.

The GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad DEO also called upon all recognized political party representatives to extend their full cooperation to prepare the comprehensive final electoral roll for the forthcoming by-election.

“Copies of the rolls have been provided to all recognized political parties and are also accessible on the official CEO-TS and GHMC websites. During the claims and objections period (September 2–17, 2025), the Commissioner urged political parties to actively participate by appointing Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at every polling station to ensure transparency and accuracy in the revision process,” added the release.

The GHMC commissioner also said that eligible citizens who have completed 18 years of age on July 1, 2025, should register as new voters before September 17, 2025. He informed that of the 2,855 claims and objections received through Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7, and Form-8 till September 7, 2025, more than 8.62% have already been disposed off.

RV Karnan stated that the cooperation of all parties is essential to ensure error-free rolls, and guarantee the participation of every eligible voter. “He appealed to party representatives to work closely with the election machinery for the final publication of electoral rolls on September 30, 2025,” added the release.

Moreover, residents of Hyderabad and other districts across India may need documents as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is reportedly considering conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nationwide like it did controversially in Bihar for the upcoming state elections there.

On September 10, the ECI is going to conduct a meeting of all the state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in Delhi.

Documents need for possible SIR in Hyderabad, other districts

It is a revision process which is intended to clean up the voter list. However, producing documents is becoming challenging for some individuals. As per the SIR conducted in Bihar and the same likely to be exercised nationwide including Hyderabad, the voter needs to produce a document proving date and place of birth.



