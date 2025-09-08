Nationwide SIR: Residents of Hyderabad, all other districts may need documents

Hyderabad: The residents of Hyderabad and other districts across India may need documents as the Election Commission of India (ECI) is reportedly considering conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) nationwide.

On September 10, the ECI is going to conduct a meeting of all the state Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in Delhi.

Documents need for possible SIR in Hyderabad, other districts

It is a revision process which is intended to clean up the voter list. However, producing documents is becoming challenging for some individuals.

As per the SIR conducted in Bihar and the same likely to be exercised nationwide including Hyderabad, the voter needs to produce a document proving date and place of birth.

The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents.

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority Forest Right Certificate OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists) Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

Also Read PSKs in Hyderabad: Old City passport office work picks up pace

For SIR exercise, the voters of Hyderabad and other districts need to submit any one of the listed 11 documents of themselves and their parents based on their date of birth.

Those who are born before July 1, 1987 need to submit any of the listed documents of themselves.

On the other hand, those who are born on or after July 1, 1987 and on or before December 2, 2004 need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who are born after December 2, 2004 need to submit a document of themselves and both the parents.

Who is a citizen of India?

Recently the Bombay High Court said that a person cannot be considered an Indian citizen merely based on an Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter ID.

The judge said that the Citizenship Act of 1955 is the main and controlling law for deciding questions about nationality in India.

The act which was amended multiple times says that a person can be an Indian citizen by birth if he/she is born in India

on or after January 26, 1950, but before July 1, 1987; on or after July 1, 1987, but before December 2, 2004 and either of whose parents is a citizen of India at the time of his/her birth; on or after December 2, 2004, where

(i) both of his/her parents are citizens of India or

(ii) one of whose parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his/her birth.

Based on the provision of the law, the individuals need to provide proof of place of birth and date of birth which is clearly mentioned either in a date of birth certificate or passport.

The problem here is many Indians especially who are born in the 20th century lack a birth certificate. That is the reason the ECI listed 11 documents.

Under Article 326 of the Indian constitution, every person who is a citizen of India and aged not less than 18 years is eligible to become a voter until and unless the individual is disqualified under any law.

Exercising the power under the article and section 21 of the Representation of the People Act 1950, the Election Commission of India is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and reportedly aiming to rollout it in the entire nation including in Hyderabad.