PSKs in Hyderabad: Old City passport office work picks up pace

Hyderabad: The number of Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad is set to rise as the Old City of Hyderabad is to get a new office on September 16.

As the date is approaching fast, the work for the office has picked up pace.

Location of passport office in Old City of Hyderabad

The office will operate at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) Metro Station from next Tuesday, September 16.

The demand for a Passport Seva Kendra in the Old City of Hyderabad had long been pending. Many residents faced difficulties in reaching PSKs located in other parts of Hyderabad.

Earlier, former external affairs minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, had responded positively to the representation made by Asaduddin Owaisi and assured him of a separate PSK for the densely populated areas in the Old City.

Announced by Asaduddin Owaisi

Recently, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president made announcement of the passport office in Old City of Hyderabad and wrote on X, “I’m pleased to announce that a Passport Seva Kendra will begin operations in Hyderabad’s Old City on September 16, inaugurated by a Union Minister. Accessible to all from South Hyderabad, it fulfils a longstanding demand.”

The Passport Seva Kendra is the first in a metro station. “It will operate at MGBS Metro Station, alongside the existing VFS for Saudi Arabia. The station serves the red and green metro lines,” Owaisi said.

I'm pleased to announce that a Passport Seva Kendra will begin operations in Hyderabad’s Old City on September 16, inaugurated by a Union Minister. Accessible to all from South Hyderabad, it fulfills a longstanding demand. The PSK, the first in a metro station, will operate at… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 1, 2025

PSKs in Hyderabad

Currently, there are a total of five passport centers in Telangana, with three of them located in Hyderabad. They are:

PSK Ameerpet PSK Begumpet PSK Tolichowki

After the beginning of the operation of the passport office in the Old City, the number of PSKs in Hyderabad will increase to four.