Godavari recedes, flood warnings withdrawn in Mulugu, Bhupalpally

Officials have, however, asked villagers to remain on alert as monsoons are still underway.

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Godavari River receding with flood warnings withdrawn in Mulugu and Bhupalpally.
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Hyderabad: Flood warnings in Telangana’s Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts were withdrawn on Sunday, August 2, after a decline in water levels was witnessed in Godavari and Indravati rivers, the Irrigation Department said.

Villagers of Mulugu, Eturnagaram, Kannayigudem, Mangapet, Mahadevpur and Palimela regions, who were asked to vacate due to heavy rainfall, are slowly returning home from relief camps.

From July 31, the department had issued flood alerts after water levels at Ramannagudem region rose to a dangerous 17.33 metre. On Sunday morning, the water level dropped to 14.82 metre. There are reports that the inflow at the Sammakka Sagar Barrage has also significantly declined.

Subhan Bakery

Officials have, however, asked villagers to remain on alert as monsoons are still underway.

The past few days of rains had caused infrastructural damage, and restoration works along with provision of clean drinking water are underway.

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