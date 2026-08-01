Telangana govt issues third warning as water rises in Godavari

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, August 1, issued a third flood warning as the water level in the Godavari River rose to 53 feet in Bhadrachalam.

The river was flowing at 56.10 feet with a discharge of 15.96 lakh cusecs at 11 AM. The rising waters affected transportation in many low-lying villages in different mandals on the banks of the river.

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The bathing ghats at Parnasala were inundated due to rising water levels. Due to heavy inflows, the commute between Dhummugudem and Bhadrachalam and Bhadrachalam and Odisha has taken a hit. Officials have urged people not to leave their houses unless there is an emergency.