Telangana govt issues third warning as water rises in Godavari

The rising waters affected transportation. Officials have urged people not to leave their houses unless there is an emergency.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Godavari River
Godavari River

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, August 1, issued a third flood warning as the water level in the Godavari River rose to 53 feet in Bhadrachalam.

The river was flowing at 56.10 feet with a discharge of 15.96 lakh cusecs at 11 AM. The rising waters affected transportation in many low-lying villages in different mandals on the banks of the river.

The bathing ghats at Parnasala were inundated due to rising water levels. Due to heavy inflows, the commute between Dhummugudem and Bhadrachalam and Bhadrachalam and Odisha has taken a hit. Officials have urged people not to leave their houses unless there is an emergency.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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