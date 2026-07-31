Telangana govt issues first alert amid rising Godavari waters

Hyderabad: Telangana government issued the first warning to people in Bhadrachalam as the water level in the Godavari river rose to 43 feet on Friday, July 31.

The Godavari is also rising to the danger level in Mulugu district, with an inflow of 8.35 lakh cusecs reaching the Medigadda barrage; as a result, the authorities lifted all 59 gates of the Tupakulagudem barrage to release excess water downstream.

Floodwaters inundated the road near Wazeedu mandal, disrupting traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh. In Venkatapuram mandal, floodwaters reached Bodapuram village, affecting road connectivity between Venkatapuram and Bhadrachalam.

Officials on alert

At the Godavari bridge in Bhadrachalam, the water discharge was recorded at 9,32,288 cusecs. Officials from the revenue, police, health, and fire departments have been placed on high alert as the Godavari continues to swell.

Authorities have identified flood-prone areas and kept rehabilitation centres ready, drawing on previous flood experiences that inundated several low-lying localities in Bhadrachalam.

Teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed at major locations in Bhadrachalam. Residents have been advised to stay away from the river, while barricades have been erected at bathing ghats as a precautionary measure.