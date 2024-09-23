‘Godi media not allowed’: PDP leader Iltija Mufti rejects ANI mic at poll rally

Kashmiri politician and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti during a poll rally on Sunday, September 23, refused to accept a microphone from the new agency Asian News International (ANI), declaring “Godi media not allowed”. The phrase is used to criticise media outlets who are biased or align with the ruling BJP’s narratives.

In a video that went viral on social media, Mufti’s refusal to take an ANI microphone garnered attention. She expressed her sentiments on X stating: “Waise ANI ka mic pakadna mujhe acha naheen lagega (I do not feel good about holding ANI’s mic)…… Godi media not allowed.” This act of defiance reflects her ongoing criticism of media narratives that she believes contribute to societal divisions and propagate anti-Muslim sentiments.

Reacting to the video, the editor of ANI, Smita Prakash, posted on X, saying “Cheap.”

In response Iltija Mufti who is the daughter of Jammu and Kashmir’s former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her concerns regarding ANI’s reporting practices she accused the agency of willfully vilifying and demonizing Muslims, asserting that it “adds fuel to the fire” by biased and distorted news to encourage Islamophobia in India.

“Cheap is how ANI wilfully vilifies & demonises Muslims. Adds fuel to the fire by conveniently omitting & distorting news thereby encouraging Islamophobia. Nothing against reporters who have to work but what ANI does is criminal & must be called out,” she wrote.

Earlier, Iltija Mufti expressed her concerns about media coverage regarding Muslims during the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with India Today. During the interview, she slammed anchor Rahul Kanwal, known for running misinformation and anti-muslim programs, stating that the channel has consistently portrayed anti-Muslim narratives throughout the crisis which had badly affected poor Muslims especially vendors in society.

“Your channel called Muslims superspreaders during Covid, I think ten times before coming on this channel, you people do so much against Muslims,” she said.



These incidents come at a crucial time as elections approach in Jammu and Kashmir, where the stakes are high for political leaders. As Iltija Mufti made her electoral debut as a candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the J&K ongoing Assembly elections, she preferred to establish a separate identity from her family’s political legacy.

The elections are being held in the UT in three phases. The other two phases will be held on September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 8.