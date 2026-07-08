Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr oil palm complex in Telangana

The state government has allocated 113.5 acres of land to Godrej Agrovet in Khammam district.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Group of officials and executives at signing event with Indian flags and portrait in background.
Godrej Agrovet to set up Rs 300 cr oil palm complex in Telangana

Hyderabad: Godrej Agrovet is setting up an integrated oil palm complex in Telangana with an investment of Rs 300 crore, which will create livelihood opportunities for over 700 people, the state government said on Wednesday, July 8.

Godrej Industries Group President (Corporate Affairs) Rakesh Swami and other senior executives met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here and submitted a report on the expansion of oil palm cultivation under the auspices of Godrej Agrovet.

The state government has allocated 113.5 acres of land to Godrej Agrovet in Khammam district for setting up an oil palm processing unit, nursery, R&D centre and seed garden, a government release said.

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The company sought allocation of an additional 35 to 40 acres for a seed garden and road expansion for the processing mill, it said.

The CM asked the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to take up road expansion, the release added.

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