Golconda’s historic Khazana Building remains inaccessible to visitors

Hyderabad: The Khazana Building at Golconda one of the most important places of heritage interest is out of bounds for tourists.

The age-old building constructed during the Qutb Shahi period at Golconda was formerly a royal treasury of the army and the government, stored in the big halls at the structure.

Historians explained that the Qutb Shahi kings housed their treasures in this building, which is currently known as the Khazana Building Museum. Khazana Building, as the name suggests, housed kingdoms khazana or treasure. It was the treasury of Ibrahim Qutb Shahi. After the collapse of the Qutb Shahi rule, the Asaf Jahi rulers took over it and used it for similar purposes.

The Indian Army after the police action, used this building as a treasury office for the distribution of salaries to their staff. It was handed over to the Department of Archaeology and Museums in 1951. Currently, the Department of Heritage Telangana is the custodian of the building.

The building houses canons from the Qutb Shahi period, stone sculptures from neighbouring regions, of the Chalukya and Kakatiya period as well as Qutb Shahi and Bahmani dynasties, which are on display. From rare coins to centuries-old relics unearthed during various excavations, the region’s treasure of history and heritage is also on display at the Khazana Building Museum.

In 2016, the building was renovated at Rs 50 lakh and opened particularly for the visitors. For the past few years, people have been denied entry and the gate is closed.

A security guard is present at the gate and informs any visitor that the doors are locked and people are not allowed inside. Inside the big open compound housing a garden, squirrels are seen playing around pointing out that have long been no visitors to the premises.