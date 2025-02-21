Hyderabad’s NMIMS calls food poisoning case ‘isolated incident’

Hyderabad: Following a suspected case of food poisoning in Jadcherla, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) Hyderabad issued a statement on Friday, February 21, describing it as an “isolated incident” where “27 students out of 1,200 residents reported symptoms of illness after consuming food at the campus mess” while reaffirming its commitment to student health and safety.

Whereas, according to a statement released by the students, Thursday’s incident wasn’t just an isolated one. Despite several representations made by the students over the poor quality of food and drinking water provided to them, the college administration has been negligent towards their plight.

The statement further explained that “around 1,000 students had consumed the same meal, but only a limited number reported symptoms. The affected students were initially attended to in the library for hydration and primary care before being shifted to a hospital as a precaution.”

“All students are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged today,” stated NMIMS Hyderabad.

To avoid such incidents, the NMIMS Hyderabad emphasized its adherence to high hygiene and food safety standards and announced stricter guidelines on external food sources entering the campus.

The statement further read that “The administration will continue to monitor the situation closely and implement necessary measures to keep student well-being its top priority.”

On the other hand, the students also alleged that the administration has refused to publish reports on the quality of food and water provided on campus, despite multiple requests from the student body.

Jadcherla MLA on NMIMS food poisoning cases

Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy, who learned of the incident reached the college’s premises and took the administration to task. He expressed shock over the way the students were being treated on the floor of the premises. Questioning the qualifications of the doctors treating the students and the lack of medical equipment, Reddy ordered the administration to shift the students to nearby hospitals immediately.

He questioned the university’s attempts to suppress the incident and shield those responsible for

the mishap.

“You are only trying to protect the university. Protect the children. What nonsense you’re talking about? If anything happens who will take the responsibility? Shift them to hospitals, idiot fellows,” he was seen telling the administration in a video.