Video: Several NMIMS students in Telangana’s Jadcherla suffer food poisoning

Hyderabad: Several students studying in Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Jadcherla suffered food poisoning on Thursday, February 20, after having their meal on campus.

Instead of shifting the affected students to hospitals immediately, the management of the institution attempted to suppress the incident and tried to provide the students with medical treatment through private doctors on the floors of the college’s library and common rooms.

According to a statement released by the students, Thursday’s incident wasn’t just an isolated one. Despite several representations made by the students over the poor quality of food and drinking water provided to them, the college administration has been negligent towards their plight.

The students stated that the sick bay in the academic building began to fill with students exhibiting symptoms of nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and fever on Thursday.

“The administration’s failure extended beyond the provision of safe and hygienic food. The lack of emergency medical transportation further exacerbated the crisis. No ambulances were arranged for students requiring urgent care. It was only after considerable pressure from concerned authorities that an ambulance was finally arranged, highlighting the administration’s complete disregard for student welfare,” the statement read.

Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy, who learned of the incident reached the college’s premises and took the administration to task. He expressed shock over the way the students were being treated on the floor of the premises. Questioning the qualifications of the doctors treating the students and the lack of medical equipment, Reddy ordered the administration to shift the students to nearby hospitals immediately.

He questioned the university’s attempts to suppress the incident and shield those responsible for

the mishap.

“You are only trying to protect the university. Protect the children. What nonsense you’re talking about? If anything happens who will take the responsibility? Shift them to hospitals, idiot fellows,” he was seen telling the administration in a video.

Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy expressing his anger against SVKM-NMIMS Jadcherla administration for trying to suppress an incident of food poisoning on campus on Thursday, which rendered tens of students hospitalised @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/lKDztPJzQb — Vivek Bhoomi (@Vivek_bhoomi) February 20, 2025

Around 15-20 students of more than 50 who suffered food poisoning were shifted to hospitals in Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad for better treatment.

The university administration which also tried to prevent the media from entering the campus to report the incident, was compelled to let them in after they protested.

The students have been repeatedly raising concerns regarding the poor quality of groceries, vegetables,

and cooking oils used in the preparation of meals served in the mess. Despite these persistent

complaints, they stated that the mess in charge has consistently denied all their allegations.

The students also alleged that the administration has refused to publish reports on the quality of food and water provided on campus, despite multiple requests from the student body.

Emphasising the urgent need for accountability and reform, the students of NMIMS Jadcherla demanded immediate publication of food and water quality reports, the provision of adequate medical infrastructure including functional ambulances and qualified medical personnel, and a comprehensive review of all administrative policies that affect student health, safety, and rights.