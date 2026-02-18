Gold chain snatched by duo near CM residence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Making a mockery of women’s safety in the city, bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman near the Chief Minister of Telangana’s residence at Jubilee Hills on Wednesday, February 18.

The woman, Manasa, a native of Kadapa, is currently staying in a hostel in Madhapur and works as a software engineer at a private firm.

On Wednesday morning, the woman was walking towards her office when two persons, including a woman, on a scooter approached her and suddenly slowed down.

“The woman who was riding pillion allegedly snatched the gold chain from Manasa’s neck. The duo then fled the spot before Manasa could react,” said an official of the Jubilee Hills police station.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and formed special teams. The police collected the footage recorded by the surveillance cameras.