Gold falls Rs 101; silver declines Rs 334

New Delhi: Gold price fell by Rs 101 to Rs 51,024 per 10 gram on Thursday amid weak global trends and appreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,125 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by Rs 334 to Rs 58,323 per kg. The rupee appreciated 67 paise to 82.14 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as dollar retreated from its elevated levels.

Also Read Gold falls Rs 66; silver climbs Rs 101

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,664 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.41 per ounce.

“A stronger rupee and weaker COMEX spot gold prices pushed domestic gold prices lower today,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.