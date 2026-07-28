Gold, hundi worth Rs 20 lakh stolen from temple in Hyderabad

The robbers also looted silver and the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from the tempele.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Yellow donation box with a lock, placed outside a temple in Hyderabad.
A donation box lies on the floor after a temple theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Gold ornaments and a hundi worth Rs 20 lakh were stolen from the Sri Sri Sri Pochamma Temple in Khanapur on Monday, July 27.

The thieves also looted silver and the digital video recorder (DVR) from the temple. Members of the temple committee alleged that the theft may have been carried out by people familiar with the temple premises. A complaint regarding the incident has been filed with the Narsingi police.

Videos shared on social media showed the donation boxes lying on the floor and the closed-circuit television cameras in a damaged condition.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Narsingi station house officer said, “The theft occurred on Monday night. The thieves also took away the DVR, so we don’t know the exact timing of the incident. The total loss is under investigation, and we are yet to register a case in this incident.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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