Gold ornaments stolen from deceased old woman in Telangana govt hospital

Hyderabad: In an alleged incident of theft, unknown persons made away with the gold ear rings of a deceased old woman who was admitted to Jagtial Area hospital attached to the Government Medical College on Thursday, April 23.

According to report of Deccan Chronicle, the deceased, who was a resident of Nachupally village of Kodimial mandal, was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with chronic illness. She passed away in the wee hours of Thursday.

Her family members took her to the village and were about the perform her final rites, when they discovered that her gold ear rings were missing. They returned to the hospital and demanded that the gold ornaments be recovered and the person who stole them be booked.

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Based on the complaint filed by the family members, Jagtial police booked a case, and have been investigating.

Whether the theft occurred in the ICU, or the mortuary needs to be ascertained.

The standard operating procedure of the police in such cases would be to first investigate all the healthcare workers who handled the patient over the last few days.

The possible involvement of any of the family members who were the first responders after the death, and a possible infighting within the family members to stake claim to the deceased woman’s wealth can’t be ruled out.

Ultimately, the deceased couldn’t take the ear rings which she must have worn with pride while she was alive, to her after life.