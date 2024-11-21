Gold plating works for Yadagirigutta temple’s Vimana Gopuram begins

Hyderabad: The gold plating work for the Vimana Gopuram of the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was officially inaugurated on Wednesday, November 20.

The chief priests, Nallandighal Lakshmi Narasimha Acharyulu and Kanduri Venkata Acharyulu, performed special rituals at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum before commencing the gold plating process. The area was consecrated with holy Ganga water as part of the ceremonies.

The gold plating project has been entrusted to Chennai-based Smart Creations, which previously undertook similar works for the temple’s Dwaja Sthambam and the main entrance to the sanctum.

The temple management is funding this initiative at a cost of Rs 3.90 crore.

For the Vimana Gopuram, which requires gold plating over an area of 10,500 square feet, officials aim to complete the work before the annual Brahmotsavam festival scheduled for March 2025.

The temple has been actively preparing for this significant event, ensuring that all necessary rituals and preparations are conducted with grandeur.

On the same day, IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu visited the temple to pay his respects.