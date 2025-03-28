Gold rates in Hyderabad break all-time high again amid market uncertainty

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad on Friday once again broke all-time high records of Rs 83,100 and Rs 90,660 per 10 grams of 22-carat and 24-carat yellow metal, which were recorded on March 20.

Today, the 22-carat and 24-carat rates jumped by Rs 1050 and Rs 1140, respectively, to hit a new all-time high amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 12,980 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 16 pc in 2025 so far

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 83,400, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 90,980.

This marks an over 16 percent increase compared to the beginning of the year when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in rates in Hyderabad and other cities amid US President Trump’s new tariff threats, combined with rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Recently, Trump raised tariffs on imported automobiles and parts to 25 per cent and indicated that the reciprocal tariff system that goes into effect on April 2 will be “lenient”.

The new tariff will go into effect on April 2, a day Trump likes to call the “Liberation Day”, when the reciprocal tariff system kicks in.

“We’re going to charge countries for doing business in our country and taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things that they’ve been taking over the years,” Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

“What we’re going to be doing is (levy) a 25 per cent tariff on all cars that are not made in the United States. If they’re made in the United States, there is absolutely no tariff.”

The new tariff will apply to all cars and trucks assembled outside and shipped to the US, which accounts for half of all automobiles sold in the US.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.