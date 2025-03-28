Temp may touch 44 degrees celsius, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasts stated that the temperatures in Telangana may reach 44 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad too may witness a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius till the end of the current month.

15 districts to witness intense summer

As per IMD Hyderabad, temperatures of 44 degrees Celsius are expected in 15 districts of the state.

These districts are Adilabad, Kothagudem, Jagitial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, and Wanaparthy.

In case of Hyderabad, the weather department forecasted temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert in view of forecasts

The weather department has also issued orange alert for the 15 districts amid anticipated intense summer.

Yesterday, the highest temperature of 41 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad. Meanwhile, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Mancherial, and Jogulamba Gadwal recorded temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad also witnessed intense summer as it recorded a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius yesterday.

Now IMD Hyderabad forecasts indicate that the temperature in the state may reach 44 degrees Celsius.