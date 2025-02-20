Gold rates in Hyderabad hit new all-time high, cross 88K mark

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad jumped by Rs 390 to hit a new all-time high on Thursday amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

So far this year, the yellow metal has surged by Rs 10,040 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in Hyderabad surged by over 12 pc in 2025 so far

As of today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Hyderabad stands at Rs 80,700, whereas 24-carat gold has soared to Rs 88,040.

This marks an over 12 percent increase compared to the beginning of the year when 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 71,500 and 24-carat gold at Rs 78,000.

Hyderabad’s spike in gold prices is part of a nationwide trend, with other major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru also witnessing substantial increases.

Reasons for surge

The rising demand for gold as a safe-haven investment has fueled the surge in prices amid US President Trump’s new tariff threats, combined with rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Trump has said that he will announce tariffs on cars, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals “over the next month or sooner” as he pushes for new levies to shrink America’s trade deficits, boost domestic manufacturing, and achieve other policy goals.

He has already announced a plan to start imposing 25 percent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports on March 12.

He reiterated that companies that do not manufacture their goods in America will face tariffs.

In view of the uncertainty and trade policies, people are shifting their investments towards gold, resulting in a surge in the rates of the yellow metal in Hyderabad and other cities.