Gold recovered, life saved: TGSRTC staff felicitated for heroic acts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Wednesday, February 5, honoured its employees for their humanitarian efforts in the line of duty.

At a felicitation ceremony held at Bus Bhavan, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar appreciated staff members for their service including recovering stolen valuables, assisting in childbirth, and saving a passenger’s life.

On December 21, a woman travelling on a Manuguru Depot bus was robbed of 10 tolas of gold on a TGSRTC bus. PHB driver Koteswara Rao stopped the bus at Bhadrachalam station, alerted the police and helped recover the stolen ornaments.

Also Read TGSRTC sanctions funds for new bus depots, stations in Telangana

On January 2, 2024, a pregnant woman went into labour on a Raichur to Gadwal bus. Conductor Kishore Kumar and driver Narender Goud stopped the bus, alerted 108, and assisted in the delivery of a baby girl.

The newborn was granted a free lifetime TGSRTC bus pass.

On January 12, 2024, a passenger suffered a heart attack at Jagityala bus station. Depot Manager Sunitha present at the scene performed CPR and ensured the passenger was shifted to Jagityala Government Hospital.