Gold recovered, life saved: TGSRTC staff felicitated for heroic acts

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Wednesday, February 5, honoured its employees for their humanitarian efforts in the line of duty.
At a felicitation ceremony held at Bus Bhavan, TGSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar appreciated staff members for their service including recovering stolen valuables, assisting in childbirth, and saving a passenger’s life.
On December 21, a woman travelling on a Manuguru Depot bus was robbed of 10 tolas of gold on a TGSRTC bus. PHB driver Koteswara Rao stopped the bus at Bhadrachalam station, alerted the police and helped recover the stolen ornaments.
On January 2, 2024, a pregnant woman went into labour on a Raichur to Gadwal bus. Conductor Kishore Kumar and driver Narender Goud stopped the bus, alerted 108, and assisted in the delivery of a baby girl.
The newborn was granted a free lifetime TGSRTC bus pass.
On January 12, 2024, a passenger suffered a heart attack at Jagityala bus station. Depot Manager Sunitha present at the scene performed CPR and ensured the passenger was shifted to Jagityala Government Hospital.