TGSRTC sanctions funds for new bus depots, stations in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Authority’s (TGSRTC) board, on Saturday, January 18 approved administrative sanctions for the construction of 2 new bus depots and new bus stations as well as the expansion and modernization of existing bus stations.

TGSRTC sanctioned Rs 11.70 crore and Rs 6.28 crore for Peddapally and Eturunagaram bus depot respectively; new bus stations in Mulugu for Rs 5.11 crore, Huzurnagar in Suryapet district for Rs 3.75 crore, in Madhira of Khammam district for Rs 10 crore and in Mangapeta of Mulugu district for Rs 51 lakh.

Additionally, TGSRTC also sanctioned the expansion of a bus station in Manthani for Rs 95 lakh and a modern bus station in Kodad of Suryapet district for Rs 17.95 crore.

With Saraswathi Purshkars to be held in Kaleshwaram of Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district, TGSRTC approved Rs 3.95 crore for a modern bus station there.

Speaking on the occasion, state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that in addition to establishing new depots, steps were being taken to develop 97 existing bus depots and bus stations in Telangana.

After the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme, there has been a significant increase in bus passengers. Hence, there was a need to construct more bus stations, the state transport minister said, adding work will be completed soon.