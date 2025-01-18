TGSPDCL looking for partners to initiate underground cable process

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) on Saturday, January 18 initiated the process of laying underground cables.

Interested parties having a proven track record of laying underground cables in other major cities may apply for tenders. The applications are available on TGSPDCL website.

There are 498 substations of 33 Kilowatt in Telangana, 33 KV Underground Cable (UG) – 1,280 kms, 33 KV Overhead (OH) line– 3,725 kms, Power Transformers (PTRs)provided in Substations – 1022 Nos., 11 KV UG Cable – 957 kms, 11 KV OH line – 21,643 kms, Distribution Transformers (DTRs) – 1,50,992 Nos. and intermediate poles.

It is to be noted that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy had recently ordered a feasibility study of laying underground cables in the state. He stressed the need for implementing a complete underground cable system within the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad.

He suggested exploring alternatives to ensure all types of cables, including power cables be shifted underground. The CM stressed that an underground cable system could reduce power loss, prevent electricity theft, and address issues caused by natural calamities.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply in Telangana: CM

The Telangana CM insisted on ensuring uninterrupted power supply and suggested implementing alternative supply systems to maintain service during outages caused by technical issues. In addition to urban infrastructure improvements, CM Revanth announced plans to provide solar power and pump sets at no cost to households in tribal regions.

He instructed the Forest and Tribal Welfare departments to collaborate on this initiative and explore methods used in other states for effective implementation.

The chief minister called for updates on a 400 KV substation project in Parigi that has been delayed for ten years, as well as the relocation of another substation due to new construction at Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal.