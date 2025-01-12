CM Revanth keen for underground power cable network in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has discussed plans to implement an advanced underground electricity cable system across Greater Hyderabad, extending to the Outer Ring Road limits.

During a review meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Saturday, January 11, he instructed officials to examine successful policies from various countries and prepare a comprehensive report on the feasibility of this initiative.

Underground cable system could reduce power losses: Revanth

Reddy emphasized that transitioning to an underground cable system could significantly reduce power losses, mitigate electricity theft, and address disruptions caused by natural disasters.

He highlighted the need for all types of cables, including power and telecommunications, to be installed underground to enhance reliability and safety in power supply.

With peak electricity demand in Telangana projected to rise from 15,623 megawatts (MW) last March to an estimated 16,877 MW this coming summer, Reddy directed officials to develop a robust plan for power generation and distribution.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply: CM to officials

He insisted on ensuring uninterrupted power supply and suggested implementing alternative supply systems to maintain service during outages caused by technical issues.

In addition to urban infrastructure improvements, Reddy announced plans to provide solar power and pump sets at no cost to households in tribal regions.

He instructed the Forest and Tribal Welfare departments to collaborate on this initiative and explore methods used in other states for effective implementation.

The chief minister also called for updates on a 400 KV substation project in Parigi that has been delayed for ten years, as well as the relocation of another substation due to new construction at Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal