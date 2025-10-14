Gold, silver rates hit record highs in Hyderabad as global rally intensifies

Hyderabad: Gold and silver rates witnessed a meteoric rise on Tuesday, October 14, with both precious metals surging to new all-time highs in Hyderabad, other domestic and international markets.

Today, in a single day, the rates went up by over 2.6 percent.

Gold, silver rates in Hyderabad

As of October 14, the rates of the yellow metal are Rs 128680 and Rs 117950 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold respectively.

Silver followed the same trend, registering a sharp rise of Rs 9,000 to touch Rs 2,06,000 per kg – a new all-time high.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery climbed Rs 2,301, or 1.84 per cent, to hit a new peak of Rs 1,26,930 per 10 grams. The February 2026 contract for the yellow metal also surged Rs 2,450, or 1.94 per cent, to touch a record of Rs 1,28,220 per 10 grams.

In tandem with gold, silver prices soared sharply on the MCX. The white metal futures for December delivery bounced by Rs 8,055, or 5.2 per cent, to a record of Rs 1,62,700 per kilogram.

International market

The rates not only surged in Hyderabad and other cities in India but also in the international market where both gold and silver futures touched record highs on Tuesday. Comex gold for December delivery rose more than 1 per cent to reach an all-time high of USD 4,190.67 per ounce.

Silver futures for December delivery advanced by 4 per cent to a lifetime high of USD 52.49 per ounce.

The gains in precious metals came as geopolitical risks deepened after China announced plans to expand rare-earth export controls last week, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports and impose export restrictions on critical US-made software from November 1.

Adding to the uncertainty, the ongoing US federal government shutdown, now in its 13th day, is beginning to weigh on the country’s economy.

The future trends of gold and silver rates in Hyderabad and other parts of the world will majorly depend on geopolitical situations.

With inputs from agencies