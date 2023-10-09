Gold worth Rs 26.64 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 7:17 am IST
3.73 kg gold, foreign currency worth Rs 16.46L seized at Hyderabad airport
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 454 grammes of gold valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs in two separate cases, an official said on Sunday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

As per the customs officials, the gold was recovered from two passengers coming from Dubai in two different cases.

The gold was concealed in powder form in detergent/flour/oats packets, they said.

MS Education Academy

The Hyderabad Customs shared the video and wrote on their social media handle X, “Based on pax profiling, Hyderabad Customs, in two different cases, intercepted two pax coming from Dubai on October 7, 2023, and found gold (in powder form) of a total weight of 454 grammes valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs, mixed in detergent/flour/oats packets, and the gold was seized.”

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th October 2023 7:17 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button