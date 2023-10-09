Gold worth Rs 26.64 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 454 grammes of gold valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs in two separate cases, an official said on Sunday.

As per the customs officials, the gold was recovered from two passengers coming from Dubai in two different cases.

The gold was concealed in powder form in detergent/flour/oats packets, they said.

Based on pax profiling, @hydcus in 2 different cases, intercepted 2 pax coming from Dubai on 07.10.2023 & found #gold (in powder form) of total wt. 454 gms valued Rs. 26.64 lakhs, mixed in detergent/flour/oats packets & the gold was #seized. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/XoVjbuLeTJ — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) October 8, 2023

The Hyderabad Customs shared the video and wrote on their social media handle X, “Based on pax profiling, Hyderabad Customs, in two different cases, intercepted two pax coming from Dubai on October 7, 2023, and found gold (in powder form) of a total weight of 454 grammes valued at Rs 26.64 lakhs, mixed in detergent/flour/oats packets, and the gold was seized.”