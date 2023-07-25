Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 45L at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force along with Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 700 grams of gold valued at Rs 45 lakh from a passenger at the RGI Airport Shamshabad on Tuesday.

The passenger Shaik Chand Basha arrived from Kuwait on an Indigo flight and was detained by the customs AIU officials based on suspicion.

“The passenger escaped from the airport. Immediately the CISF team was alerted traced the man to the parking area and caught him. The gold was recovered from the car kept at some other location,” said customs officials.

A case has been registered.