Golla, Kuruma communities demand representation in Telangana cabinet.

Hyderabad: A strong appeal has been made to the Telangana government to provide cabinet representation for the Golla and Kuruma communities.

Aleru MLA and Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah, leading the demand, emphasised the need for fair political inclusion of these communities, which together constitute nearly 2.8 million people in the state.

On Thursday, under Ayilayya’s leadership, Congress leaders from the Golla and Kuruma communities—including Charan Kaushik Yadav, Lokesh Yadav, Gauri Satish, Venugopal Yadav, Shivakumar, and Gajji Bhaskar—met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan and deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan.

They submitted a memorandum urging the government to allocate cabinet and party positions to members of their communities.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Ayilayya stated, “While justice has been done to Backwards Classes (BCs) in government and party posts, the Golla and Kuruma communities have been neglected. There are 22 lakh Gollas and 600,000 Kurumas in the state. We demand one cabinet minister post, one MLC, five corporation chairmen, five commission members, a PCC working president, three vice presidents, eight general secretaries, and five district Congress president posts for our communities.”

Mahesh Kumar Goud assured the delegation that the Congress party would ensure opportunities for Golla and Kuruma leaders in party positions, promising to address their concerns and provide them due representation.